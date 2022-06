It is with deep sadness we share the news of the passing of Sister Jane McConnell, OSF, who ended her earthly journey on Monday, May 23. As she peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Savior, she was surrounded by the Sisters from her religious order, the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg. Sincere condolences are extended to her family, friends, and fellow associates.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO