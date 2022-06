Only two teams were penalized during qualifying for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and both of them belonged to the Nascar Chevy stable. The No. 31 Camaro ZL1 of Justin Haley and the No. 50 Camaro of Kaz Grala both failed pre-qualifying inspection twice for reasons undisclosed by the sanctioning body. As a result, each team has had a crewmember ejected from competition this weekend and will lose pit selection for Sunday’s race. Engineer Alexander Pelican was ejected from the No. 31 Camaro team, and engineer Tim Norman was ejected from the No. 51 team.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO