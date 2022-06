In his current exhibition, “What if Where I am is What I Need,” at Between Two Galleries, artist Abrahm Guthrie notes that: “Ultimately this collection of works is about giving attention, attention to the outside world around us and a renewed investigation into the inner world of home.” If one had to boil the work in his show down to a single word, I think it would indeed be “attention”—attention to the little things, to the marks, to the time and space between the time and spaces. And attention to history, and the other painters who paid attention to the little things before him as well.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO