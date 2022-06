Portland Police say they investigated three shootings over the course of 90 minutes on Memorial Day. The department said officers were first called to the area of Park Avenue and Forest Street for a report of gunshots around 5:40 p.m. As they were investigating, a 19-year-old Saco man walked into Maine Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He had been shot by occupants of an SUV after he and his friends said they were filming a rap music video.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO