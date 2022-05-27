ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

It was 'wrong' not to confront the Uvalde school shooter sooner, an official says

By Jaclyn Diaz
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Col. Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a Friday news conference that in hindsight it was the wrong decision to not enter the classroom sooner in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman was located for more than an hour. He said there were "plenty of...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Uvalde coroner is haunted by identifying the bodies of children and an old friend

UVALDE, Texas — Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz, Jr. isn't always on call, but it was his turn to be at the helm as Uvalde's Justice of the Peace on the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting in state history. The county is so small that the justice on call also acts as Uvalde's de facto coroner.
UVALDE, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Npr
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Justice Department says it will review the police response in Uvalde

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the request of the city's mayor, Don McLaughlin. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley announced in a statement on Sunday.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

At NRA convention in Houston, politicians deflect blame

In Texas, the National Rifle Association meets in Houston as families in Uvalde are mourning children slain in a massacre earlier this week. We're going to keep our focus on the annual meeting of the gun rights lobby we mentioned earlier. The NRA is meeting in Houston, Texas, this year, the gathering taking place as residents of Uvalde mourn 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death in their school on Tuesday. Seventeen others were wounded. Protesters gathered outside the convention hall, calling for measures to stem gun violence, but the NRA and speakers have said again that guns are not the problem. Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media is at the convention, and he's with us now to tell us more about it. Andrew, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
HOUSTON, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy