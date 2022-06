BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman was taken into custody after walking on Capitol property near the Governor’s house in Bismarck. Thirty-two-year-old Dakota Bee of Bismarck was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. North Dakota Highway Patrol says she was first seen walking around...

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO