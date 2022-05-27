For All Seasons Offers Free Community Talk on Parenting
By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
4 days ago
For All Seasons will present a free community talk, “You Have What It Takes,” presented by local author and expert trainer Lynn Sanchez, M.Ed. for parents and caregivers on June 9 at 7 p.m. in-person at The Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland, and streaming virtually on Facebook Live...
Talbot County Department of Social Services (TCDSS) recently participated in the 2022 Multicultural Festival at Easton Middle School. The agency provided activities for children of all ages. Created by Talbot County P.E.A.C.E. and debuting in 2000, the Multicultural Festival is a celebration of the rich diversity within the Talbot County...
Friends of Wye Mill, Inc. has announced that its 2022 Wheat Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wye Grist Mill in Wye Mills, Maryland. Festivities will continue throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill will celebrate its 340th year of operation using water power and 140-year old millstones to grind wheat into flour that festival goers can purchase for their next batch of muffins and pancakes. Other types of stone ground artisanal flour (Einkorn, rye, barley, buckwheat), corn meal, and grits, as well as pottery, local jams, jellies, maple syrup, and mill memorabilia are also available for purchase. A free 340th year commemorative gift will be available with purchases of $8 or more (while supplies last, limit one per family).
Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools and lives, leaving devastation, trauma and tragedy in its wake. We grieve with the Uvalde community and the families of the 110 people who die each day from gun violence in our country. Every year, National Gun Violence Awareness...
After a torrential rain Friday canceled the downtown block party, Chestertown Tea Party 2022 roared back to life after missing two years due to the pandemic shutdown. Once again, citizens of the royal port on the Chester River rallied to protest the British indignity of closing their harbor and tossed their tea!
Perhaps the only way that most visitors to Talbot County might remember the town of Bellevue is because it is one of two destinations using the famed Oxford-Bellevue ferry. For eight months out of the year, locals and tourists gather across from the Robert Morris Inn to take the brief crossing over the Tred Avon River to the tiny hamlet several times a day to take in some of the most iconic images of the Mid-Shore’s waterscapes and boat traffic. And while most passengers quickly jump back into their cars and drive off to St. Michaels, they do notice, at least for a few moments, that Bellevue has a real sense of place.
The 34th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and the Arts at Navy Point begins Friday, June 17, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., this year celebrating the theme: “Chesapeake Bay Built.”. Hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, this...
When I started to practice law on my own, much of my early income came from being a court appointed attorney in criminal matters in the local state and federal courts. I was fortunate to be in a building filled with solo practitioners and small firms, where everyone helped everyone else. I was also fortunate after a few years that the City Attorney needed someone to prosecute the traffic and city misdemeanor cases, and I jumped at the opportunity. It was some of the best training I had because I was trying cases and making plea agreements every morning.
