ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5FHB_0fsozHvQ00
Texas School Shooting Digital Timeline FILE - A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong)

Texas authorities said Friday that the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in buying a gun in private online conversations, but backed away from earlier descriptions that he made public threats less than an hour before the attack.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, a day after the shooting, that "the only information that was known in advance was posted by the gunman on Facebook approximately 30 minutes before reaching the school." Abbott's claim prompted questions about whether technology companies could have provided advance warning.

But on Friday, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the gunman made the threatening comments in a private message.

“I want to correct something that was said early on in the investigation, that he posted on Facebook publicly that he was going to kill, that he was going to shoot his grandmother and secondly after that that he was going to, that he had shot her and that third he was going to go shoot up a school,” Steven McCraw said. “That did not happen.”

Facebook had already noted on Wednesday that the threats were in direct text messages, not a public post.

McCraw did not say to whom 18-year-old Salvador Ramos sent the messages.

McCraw also told reporters Friday that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun in September 2021, but that she “flatly refused.” He did not say how authorities learned of that request.

McCraw shared information from four more of Ramos' social media private messages.

In a Feb. 28 four-person chat, McCraw said that “Ramos being a school shooter” was discussed.

In a March 1 four-person chat, he said Ramos discussed buying a gun.

In a March 3 four-person chat, another person said “word on the street is that you're buying a gun." McCraw said Ramos replied, “Just bought something.”

On March 14, McCraw said Ramos shared the words “10 more days” in a social media post. Another user asked “Are you going to shoot up a school or something?" McCraw said.

He said Ramos replied, “No and stop asking dumb questions and you'll see.”

McCraw did not identify any of the other people included in those chat groups.

The department did not immediately respond to a request Friday for more detail, including screenshots of the communications mentioned during the news conference.

Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had turned 18 just days earlier, permitting him to buy a rifle under federal law.

Friday’s briefing came after authorities spent three days providing often conflicting and incomplete information about the law enforcement response in Uvalde.

___

Find more of the AP's coverage of the Uvalde school shooting at https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Florida Supreme Court poised to hear gun law case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With mass shootings refueling a national debate about gun laws, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments next week in a dispute about a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties if city and county officials pass gun-related regulations. The case has drawn briefs from some...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Violent Crime
Action News Jax

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Action News Jax

Contractors challenge Florida’s new property insurance law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints former education commissioner Corcoran to Board of Governors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday tapped former state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to serve on the state university system’s Board of Governors. The Board of Governors oversees Florida’s 12 state universities and is tasked with such responsibilities as adopting regulations designed to carry out state laws related to higher education.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy