BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Nurith Galonsky Pizana, Brownsville city commissioner for District 1, was recently featured in a city-produced video. The interview with Galonsky focused on B Metro and its popular new Sunday service and new bus shelters. In the interview, Galonsky also welcomed the refurbishment and renovation of Southmost Public Library, which, she said, is one of her favorite assets in District 1. And, she praised Come Dream, Come Build’s latest affordable housing projects.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO