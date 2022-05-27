Ryan Day wants to 'be here as long as I can' following contract extension

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is a richer and more secure man as of last week.

That’s because he received a two-year contract extension that ties him with Michigan State’s Mel Tucker as the highest-paid Big Ten coach, and takes him through the 2028 year. It all means Buckeye fans are more than likely going to see Day roaming the sidelines for at least another six years.

Sounds like good news to me.

But Day is a little different than some OSU coaches of the past. He’s not an Ohio guy, but has fully embraced all things Ohio and has endeared himself to the state and the culture. In other words, he’s an adopted Buckeye, and that’s a good thing.

Day appeared on local radio earlier this week on the heels of that contract extension to discuss a myriad of things, and of course, the new deal came up. To his credit, as he normally does, Day said all the right things, saying he was “blessed and thankful” for the new contract.

Most Ohio State fans were also thankful (aside from the vocal and unreasonable minority that is) because Day went on record to reiterate his love for Columbus, Ohio State, and the situation he’s in. In fact, it sure sounded like he doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

“First off, there’s just so many people to thank when something like this happens. This is obviously a wonderful place,” Day said Wednesday on 97.1 The Fan. “And like I said before, I want to be here as long as I possibly can and our family loves Columbus. So we are just very blessed and thankful for so many that have made something like this possible.”

Look, I don’t know if there’s a national title coming under Day’s watch in the next few years, but I know he’s going to swing like crazy to get it. He knows how to handle the kids, isn’t afraid to have tough conversations and make changes where needed, and is an offensive mastermind.

Frankly, OSU is lucky to have him as well, especially after what looked like a huge void after Urban Meyer left the program.

