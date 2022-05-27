ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LOOK. Ohio State marching band enjoys private screening of Top Gun: Maverick

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QX1Gr_0fsos0kr00

When Tom Cruise takes notice of something you do and gives you a shout on social media, it’s worth a humble brag or two. In the case of the Ohio State Marching band, the world-famous actor took note of a Top Gun routine from the band last season and not only reacted on Twitter, but sent t-shirts, other memorabilia, and a note to the band in recognition of what he saw.

But he also took it a step further, offering to set up a private screening of his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Needless to say, TBDBITL was over the moon with the recognition and opportunity to see what might be this summer’s blockbuster movie before anyone else.

Cruise made good on that promise last Friday and the Ohio State Marching Band Twitter account documented the event with a short video. They obviously can’t show any part of the movie, but needless to say, it looks like there were a lot of satisfied movie-goers coming out from all the action.

I have to tell you, I am super geeked about seeing this one. As a kid that remembers the original Top Gun as maybe the movie of my childhood, I’m beside myself.

Hopefully, it’s just as worth it as what the OSU marching band believes it was.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Canadian prospect Leonard Miller to turn pro, forgo college

Leonard Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward from Canada, announced on Tuesday that he will play professionally next season and forgo his collegiate eligibility. Miller, who will turn 19 in November, completed a postgraduate year at Fort Erie International Academy and had received college interest from Arizona and Kentucky. He will now elect to either stay in the NBA draft or sign with the NBA G League Ignite next season.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the transfer portal impacted Pac- 12 win shares

This offseason was chaotic in the Pac-12 when it came to the transfer portal. USC picked up several big names (Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon to name two), Arizona retooled, Oregon picked up Christian Gonzalez and the Buffs, while they lost multiple big names within the conference, weren’t necessarily quiet in adding pieces. It seems that Tommy Brown, RJ Sneed, Josh Chandler-Semedo and a slew of JUCO pick-ups have helped CU make up for several large departures. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus recently looked at how the transfer portal impacted every Power 5 school. The graph below reflected successful offseasons for USC, UCLA,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Ohio State basketball roster for 2022-2023

Now that the shell game is complete for the most part with college basketball programs, we can get a better idea of what the Ohio State basketball program will be tossing out on the court next season. Head coach Chris Holtmann and staff tapped into the transfer portal a time or two, lost a couple of players to the NBA, and even more to graduation and other reasons.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy