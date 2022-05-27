Neil Young To Release Lost Album ‘Toast’

Neil Young announces the release of his mythical album Toast with long-time collaborators Crazy Horse. The album is set for release on July 8 via Reprise Records. Toast was recorded at Toast Studios in San Francisco in 2001, and just 21 years later, we are now able to listen to it.

Where can you find it?

The LP is available for pre-order today (May 27) and will be available on July 8. You can catch the CD and double-vinyl versions at Neil Young’s online store The Greedy Hand. Those that purchase the CD or the vinyl from the online store will also receive a digital download copy from Xstream Store.

What’s the album about?

Close collector circles have been talking about this lost Toast LP for years. Young even sprinkled his own rumors, especially in regard to three never-before-released songs. In his online daily newspaper, The Times Contrarian, he describes how Toast is “about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

He goes on to detail the “murky and dark” sound of the album “but [it’s] not in a bad way.” The LP opener “Quit” shows refrain while “Don’t Say You Love Me,” “Standing In The Light of Love” and “Goin’ Home” exemplifies a new depth from Crazy Horse that has never been seen before.

Young had recently re-entered the spotlight in February as he pulled his music from Spotify in protest against Joe Rogan’s podcast which he believes is spreading misinformation about vaccines and COVID. Musicians that followed his suit include icons Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Failure, and Nils Lofgren.

In lieu of Spotify, be sure to look for Young’s release on Amazon and Apple Music. Young also released the official audio on his YouTube channel for “Standing In The Light of Love.” Listen to it now below.

Photo by DH Lovelife