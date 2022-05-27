ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Back at the arena, at last

By Cameron Macdonald Citizen News Editor
Elk Grove Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elk Grove Unified School District this week restored their tradition of holding graduations for their nine high schools at a basketball arena. Nearly 4,500 seniors walked the stage and graduated at downtown Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on May 23-25. This is the first time that the district held their ceremonies...

www.egcitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
elkgrovetribune.com

Bob’s Discount Furniture Comes To Elk Grove

The grand opening and ceremonial ribbon cutting for “Bob’s Discount Furniture,” located at 7707 Laguna Blvd. Suite 100 in the Laguna Crossroads shopping center, took place on Friday May 27. Interestingly, there were three grand openings that took place on the same day throughout the Sacramento region....
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento sports scene mourns Randy Brink, an 'unofficial mayor' at games

The Sacramento sports scene lost a member of the family over the weekend, as Randy Brink, a longtime presence at professional sporting events, died. Whether it was the Sacramento Kings, Republic FC, River Cats or high school sports, Brink was always at major sporting competitions in the city – greeting everyone with a warm welcome and smile.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Education
State
California State
Elk Grove, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
City
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento, CA
Education
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Yuba City prepares for water restriction mandate

YUBA CITY, Calif (KTXL) — Yuba City is preparing to change from an educational approach to water conservation to enforcement. The hope is to save water for next year in case the drought continues. It’s an issue that is only going to grow as the summer months go by, but some say it didn’t have […]
YUBA CITY, CA
capradio.org

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Yale University#University Of Hawaii#Highschoolsports#Cosumnes Oaks#Covid
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials to vote on repeal of anti-cruising ordinance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials will vote on whether to repeal an ordinance that prohibits cruising. Lowriders in favor of the repeal argue the ordinance broke a decades-long promise the city made with the group. Previous coverage in the video player above. Mayor Darrell Steinberg argued last week...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Two-Alarm Fire In East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a warehouse at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd., right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University. Incident info: 2-alarm fire near 65th St. and Folsom Boulevard. Large single story commercial building with heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/vCqTINtrZs — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Sixty-fifth St. was blocked as fire crews attempted to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ABC10

Sacramento actress uses one-woman show to highlight struggles of adulthood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento native is performing her one-woman show at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre. Written and performed by actress Danielle Moné Truitt, "3: Black Girl Blues" is about three close friends, Keisha, Jill and Stephanie, who grew up together and are confronting and figuring out their difficulties through life. The show highlights mental illness, abuse, and unsuccessful relationships by how these three women overcome these difficulties face-on.
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Inflation Busting Ideas for Summer Fun

Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less. Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While some reports suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno in Benicia – here we go again…

Warning and good advice by architect of Benicia’s General Plan, former mayor Elizabeth Patterson. Many moons ago – before the red moon and blue moon – city leaders began the planning process for developing Sky Valley (1990s). Imagine suburban development like what is happening on Columbus Parkway along Lake Herman Road. More streets, water lines for more water and more traffic with more carbon emissions.
BENICIA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Concerts at Commons Beach Summer 2022

Tahoe City, Calif. – Sitting on the banks of the majestic Lake Tahoe lies another great concert venue in Placer County. Commons Beach serves up the tunes and spectacular scenery for their summer concert series. Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing free summer concert series are now scheduled!
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Meet the Black Literary Society Helping High Schoolers Fall in Love With Books

(WIB) – For two hours on Friday afternoons, a group of high school students split between Stockton and Sacramento, California, hop on Zoom to discuss the book they’re reading. Though they’ve never gathered in person, these students have created a space where they feel comfortable being vulnerable and engaging in enthusiastic discussion.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy