ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mile-wide asteroid, the largest yet of 2022, flies safely by Earth

By Elizabeth Howell
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqYx9_0fsomw4I00
A time-lapse image of asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) passing by Earth on May 27, 2022.

A mile-wide asteroid passed by Earth on Friday (May 27) at a distance about 10 times that of the space between the Earth and moon.

The asteroid, known as asteroid 7335 (1989 JA), is roughly four times the size of the Empire State Building and is the largest yet to pass by our planet in 2022. Viewers were able to catch the event live online through the Virtual Telescope Project (you can watch the feed embedded below), thanks to a new collaboration that includes telescopes in Chile, Australia and Rome.

"These two live feeds covering 1989 JA were possible thanks to the brand new

cooperation between the Virtual Telescope Project and Telescope Live," founder Gianluca Masi told Space.com. "They have several telescopes around the planet, under amazing skies."

At its closest, the asteroid was 2.5 million miles (4 million kilometers) away and it posed no threat whatsoever to our planet, despite its large size of 1.1 miles (1.8 km) across. It was bright enough to see in moderate-sized telescopes.

Improving tracking of these relatively small space rocks means we are getting better at catching any potential impacts before they happen, which is why it seems like there are so many space rocks going by us these days.

While asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) is technically classified as "potentially hazardous (opens in new tab)," that wasn't meaning to indicate an imminent threat to our planet. The designation refers to asteroids that are larger than 492 feet (150 meters), and the distance at which the asteroid approaches Earth, among other factors.

Space agencies and telescopes around the world keep an eye on space rocks. This includes NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office. You can keep track of other prominent upcoming flybys (opens in new tab), the curated list of asteroids (opens in new tab) that have a statistically improbable chance of impact, and the agency's Small-Body Database (opens in new tab) to learn more about asteroids in general.

NASA has found no immediate threats to worry about in the next 100 years, although the agency keeps its eye on the sky just in case.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Space Telescopes#Asteroid#Other Space#Space Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
LiveScience

LiveScience

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy