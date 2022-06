DECATUR — Central Christian Preschool is finally reopening after being closed for two years during the pandemic. Like almost everything else, the preschool closed in March 2020. At the time, the director and a teacher, both of whom had been with the preschool for many years, were also retiring, said interim director Ellen Damery. In fall 2021, when a lot of other schools were reopening to in-person learning but under restrictions like masks, the preschool board decided to wait until those conditions improved, and used the time to look for a new director and to make sure their licensing and facilities were updated.

DECATUR, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO