It's the day all tennis fans have been waiting for. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off under the lights in their blockbuster QF clash, but only after Carlos Alcaraz meets Alexander Zverev, his biggest obstacle at Roland Garros so far. Outstanding teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff face off against comparative veterans Martina Trevisan and Sloane Stephens, with two places in the final four up for grabs. Don't miss a minute of finals week at Roland Garros. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from the US, Canada, UK and anywhere else - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO