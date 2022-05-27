ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Remembering Summer Jobs

By J.T. Mitchell
ourmshome.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Well, I’m gonna raise a fuss, I’m gonna raise a holler. About workin’ all summer to just to try to earn a dollar. ‘Cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues”. – “Summertime Blues”, Eddie Cochran, 1958. As we end the school...

www.ourmshome.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

16th Annual Gala for Kids Set for June 3

Standing firmly behind their motto of “Caring Hearts. Helping Hands. Changing Lives.,” the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs (JABOS) has worked throughout the years to touch the lives of young people and help whenever and wherever they can. This non-profit charitable organization aims to meet the physical, medical,...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Military History Comes Alive at the Sean Cooley G.I. Museum

Uniformed mannequins and more than 17,000 artifacts breathe life into the G.I. Museum in the Sean M. Cooley Memorial Hall at Gautier. If Memorial Day has sparked you to think of paying tribute to our military, this museum makes a great excursion. It’s an easy day trip from anywhere in south Mississippi. Doug Mansfield and his wife Cheryl, owners of the military exhibits, opened their own gallery because they wanted to help teach others, especially children, about wars fought by the United States of America and the sacrifices made by those who fought in them.
GAUTIER, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy