Remembering Summer Jobs

Uniformed mannequins and more than 17,000 artifacts breathe life into the G.I. Museum in the Sean M. Cooley Memorial Hall at Gautier. If Memorial Day has sparked you to think of paying tribute to our military, this museum makes a great excursion. It’s an easy day trip from anywhere in south Mississippi. Doug Mansfield and his wife Cheryl, owners of the military exhibits, opened their own gallery because they wanted to help teach others, especially children, about wars fought by the United States of America and the sacrifices made by those who fought in them.

GAUTIER, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO