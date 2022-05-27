ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames send Adam Ruzicka, two others to AHL

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jf4zy_0fsodJlQ00
Calgary Flames center Adam Ruzicka is among the players who were sent to the Stockton Heat. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Now that they were eliminated from the NHL playoffs, the Calgary Flames can help out their AHL affiliate. The team has sent Connor Mackey, Adam Ruzicka and Adam Werner to the Stockton Heat, as the minor league club continues its chase for the Calder Cup.

The Heat, who will be relocated to Calgary next season, are up 2-0 in their best-of-five series against the Colorado Eagles, with Game 3 set for Friday evening. Although this is technically the third round, they’ve won only one series to this point after earning a bye to the Pacific Division semifinals.

A player like Mackey will be a big help, after he scored 36 points in 53 games to lead all Stockton defensemen this season. Ruzicka too was an extremely strong contributor, but he played only 16 games in the minor leagues as he spent most of the year with Calgary. He had 11 goals and 20 points in those games, as the big forward is starting to come into his own at the age of 23.

The success of Stockton is part of what made the Flames’ season so impressive. There is a lot more talent on the way, including names like Jakob Pelletier and Connor Zary, first-round picks from the last few years. The Heat going all the way would certainly be a good thing for the development of those players, and the future of the Flames in general.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Pelletier
Person
Adam Werner
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames recall defenseman Juuso Valimaki

The Stockton Heat don’t start their third-round playoff series until Monday, meaning at least for the next few days, the Calgary Flames can have another extra body around. Juuso Valimaki has been recalled from the AHL and was on the ice with the Flames Wednesday as they prepare for their opening game against the Edmonton Oilers.
MIAMI, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators sign top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov to three-year, entry-level deal

Today seems to be the day for top goalie prospects to sign their entry-level contracts. Just after the Minnesota Wild inked their own top goalie prospect, Jesper Wallstedt, to his entry-level deal, the Nashville Predators announced that they signed their own top goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov to a three-year, entry-level contract. Askarov signed an AHL tryout contract with the Predators’ affiliate Milwaukee Admirals earlier this month, indicating that his full signing with the Predators would be coming soon. Now, the move is official.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Calder Cup#The Stockton Heat#The Pacific Division
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers recall seven players, including former first-round picks Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway

The Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, were eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs on Friday, and as a result, the Oilers became free to call up players without fear of their absences negatively impacting their affiliate team. Tuesday, the Oilers announced that they have called up seven players from the Condors, a group that will form the team’s “Black Aces,” or players who practice, travel, and remain ready for their NHL teams but typically do not see game action. Those seven players are:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings GM: Viktor Arvidsson suffered herniated disc

Kings general manager Rob Blake met with the media Monday following his team’s elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday and in his press conference, per Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, he revealed that winger Viktor Arvidsson suffered a herniated disc and will undergo treatment to recover from the injury on Tuesday. Arvidsson did not play in the playoffs due to the injury, and Blake noted that Arvidsson was set to play until his injury re-aggravated in a practice just before the playoffs were set to begin.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

2022 Jack Adams finalists announced

The NHL continues to release the finalists for their major regular season award, this time naming the three men that are in contention for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success” and voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association. Last year’s winner was Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes, but we’ll have a new name engraved this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to undergo back surgery

After previously indicating that surgery was the most likely outcome, the Vegas Golden Knights have confirmed through a spokesperson that captain Mark Stone will undergo a procedure on his back on Thursday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun. On Monday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said that the team still expects Stone to be ready for training camp next season. No timeline has been updated today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen heading overseas for 2022-23 season

Despite currently serving as the backup for the Edmonton Oilers and even seeing game action in Game 1 of the second round, there appears to already be some clarity on goalie Mikko Koskinen’s future for next season. Former NHL head coach Bob Hartley spoke Friday, saying that Koskinen has already accepted an offer to play for HC Lugano in the Swiss National League next season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

First-round pick Jesper Wallstedt close to signing entry-level deal with Wild

With all the uncertainty around the Minnesota Wild’s goaltending situation for next season, it looks like fans could get a chance to see the team’s future in goal in North America in 2022-23. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports Monday morning that the Wild are close to signing 2021 first-round selection Jesper Wallstedt to his three-year, entry-level contract.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins extend D Jakub Zboril on two-year deal

Slated to become a group six unrestricted free agent this summer, a former first-round pick has decided to stay with the organization that drafted him. Defenseman Jakub Zboril signed a two-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins this morning, carrying a cap hit of $1.138M per season. Zboril, now 25,...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Blues defenseman Nick Leddy

Despite being with his third team in the last year, Nick Leddy is back in a familiar place: the Stanley Cup playoffs. A veteran of 12 NHL seasons, Leddy has been to the playoffs in 10 of them, suiting up for 125 playoff contests, four of which have come this postseason as a member of the St. Louis Blues, the first postseason games he has played not wearing a Chicago Blackhawks or New York Islanders jersey. Once Leddy’s season is over, whenever that may be (St. Louis currently trails Colorado 1-0 in their second-round series), Leddy will find himself in uncharted territory: unrestricted free agency.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the Golden Knights' impending salary-cap crunch

To say the 2021-22 season was a gigantic disappointment for the Vegas Golden Knights would also be a massive understatement. After mortgaging a large part of their future to acquire superstar center Jack Eichel, albeit for the long term, the team missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history and fired head coach Peter DeBoer earlier this week.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars defenseman John Klingberg hoping to remain with team

As things currently stand, Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is arguably the best defenseman set to be available in this summer’s free agent market. But according to Klingberg, he hopes he doesn’t get there. In Tuesday’s season-ending meeting with the media, Klingberg, who has been the subject of many trade rumors in the past, emphasized his desire to remain in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price, Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes finalists for Masterton Trophy

The NHL continues to release finalists this week for its major awards. Monday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed the three finalists for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as voted on by the PHWA. New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes were named for the award.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy