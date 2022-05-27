ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active investigation on West Seneca Street

whcuradio.com
 4 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene...

whcuradio.com

WNBF News Radio 1290

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Candor woman arrested for identity theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
CANDOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Lansing shooting victim in stable condition

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

Stabbing, shooting and bike crash in Syracuse Monday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two stabbings and a motor vehicle collision with a bicycle on the evening of Monday, May 30. Police first responded to the intersection of Green Street and Lodi Street in Syracuse around 8:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision with injuries call. Police say that a 13-year-old girl was found with head and leg injuries after getting struck while riding a bicycle and was quickly transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition. Police add that preliminary information suggests that the girl disregarded a traffic control device at the intersection and was hit by a car.
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
CNY News

Oneonta Man Murdered After Being Stabbed, Attacker Still At Large

Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.
ONEONTA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Bicycle collides with Car, Shooting with Injuries on Park Street, and Henderson Street Stabbing

Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Investigating Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
LANSING, NY
#Ithaca Police#Whcu
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
WKTV

24-year-old stabbed to death in Oneonta; police searching for suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found Kaleb J. O'Neill suffering...
ONEONTA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Cortland pair arrested for drugs

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Mitrano endorses Riley

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another endorsement for a candidate in New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District. Former Democratic Congressional Nominee Tracy Mitrano has announced her endorsement of Ithaca’s Josh Riley, citing the Democrat’s dedication to social and environmental justice, economic development, and campaign finance reform.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
CORNING, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police investigate Sunday shooting incident

UTICA — Utica Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation that occurred in the area of Watson Place on Sunday. Around 4:30 p.m. patrols were dispatched to Faxton St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford for a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said they learned the man had been struck in the arm and knee.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman dragged through parking lot by car during robbery in Oneida County

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — New Hartford police responded to Cliff's Local Market Friday night for a reported robbery. Officers on scene determined a woman had property forcibly taken from her by a passenger in a vehicle. The woman was still holding onto the property through the passenger window when the driver of the car drove off, dragging the woman several feet before falling off the vehicle, police said.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

