Active investigation on West Seneca Street

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two stabbings and a motor vehicle collision with a bicycle on the evening of Monday, May 30. Police first responded to the intersection of Green Street and Lodi Street in Syracuse around 8:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision with injuries call. Police say that a 13-year-old girl was found with head and leg injuries after getting struck while riding a bicycle and was quickly transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition. Police add that preliminary information suggests that the girl disregarded a traffic control device at the intersection and was hit by a car.
Canastota, N.Y. — A Utica woman was taken to Syracuse’s Upstate University Hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Canastota, police said. Emergency crews responded at about 8:42 p.m., Saturday to the 100 block of South Peterboro Street after the woman was hit by...
Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.
Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred just over a mile from each other on Memorial Day. Around 9:21 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Park Street for reports of a shooting with injuries, according to a news release from Syracuse police.
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found Kaleb J. O'Neill suffering...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
A juvenile from Seneca County was hospitalized Monday night after allegedly crashing a stolen car into the rear axle of a tractor-trailer near the State Route 414 Thruway exit. The unidentified juvenile is accused of stealing a car from a residence in the town of Junius just a short time...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A task force dedicated to getting dirt bikes and ATVs off Rochester's street is having an impact. For the last month, the Rochester Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been tasked by the police chief on cracking down on these illegal vehicles. The head of the...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after her bike collided with a car in Syracuse Monday night, police said. Around 8:55 p.m., the girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Lodi Street and Green Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another endorsement for a candidate in New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District. Former Democratic Congressional Nominee Tracy Mitrano has announced her endorsement of Ithaca’s Josh Riley, citing the Democrat’s dedication to social and environmental justice, economic development, and campaign finance reform.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
UTICA — Utica Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation that occurred in the area of Watson Place on Sunday. Around 4:30 p.m. patrols were dispatched to Faxton St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford for a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said they learned the man had been struck in the arm and knee.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — New Hartford police responded to Cliff's Local Market Friday night for a reported robbery. Officers on scene determined a woman had property forcibly taken from her by a passenger in a vehicle. The woman was still holding onto the property through the passenger window when the driver of the car drove off, dragging the woman several feet before falling off the vehicle, police said.
