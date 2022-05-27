Active investigation on West Seneca Street

Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO