Nelson, MN

Grand Arbor Community Open House

voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Please join us from 1-4 pm on Friday, June 10th, to celebrate Grand Arbor's 10-year...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

voiceofalexandria.com

The Alexandria Memorial Day Parade and Program went on as planned on Monday

(Alexandria, MN)--Some events on Memorial Day had to be cancelled across the state due to rainy and stormy conditions on Monday. In Alexandria, however, organizers were able to have their annual Memorial Day parade and program. The parade traveled south on Broadway to Veterans Memorial Park. A variety of entries were in the parade including not only veterans and veterans organizations, but also Alexandria police, Alexandria Fire Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. In addition, the Alexandria Area High School marching band, the Shriners and a large delegation of patriotic motorcyclists were a part of the festivities.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Robert “Bob” Lynn Hatlestad, 68

Robert “Bob” Lynn Hatlestad, age 68 of Alexandria, died on May 23rd. A Celebration to Honor and Remember the life of Bob will take place on Wednesday, June 1st at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria beginning with a reception at 4:30 PM to gather and reminisce followed by a time of sharing beginning at 5:30 PM.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

REA continues to work to restore power throughout the area

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 1,000 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across our service territory on Monday. They say that crews will be working "all day to repair damages to the distribution system." REA says that "the damage in Grant County is extensive and...
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather hits west central Minnesota including Forada and other parts of the area

(Forada, MN)--A tornado did damage around the community of Forada on Monday afternoon. The tornado struck at around 4:35 p.m. Also, there were reports of a tornado three miles west of Starbuck. A spotter reported a rain-wrapped tornado on the ground there at around 4:10 p.m. Trees were down in the area and pick-up truck towing a trailer was rolled.
FORADA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire under investigation in Wadena

(Wadena, MN) -- A large fire over the weekend in Wadena prompted police to ask residents to shelter in place. Crews were battling flames at Minnesota Valley Irrigation as large clouds of smoke filled the air on Sunday. Officials say the gym at Wadena Deer Creek High School was opened...
WADENA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Carlos Township

(Carlos Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Douglas County. The crash took place on Highway 29 and County Road 13 in Carlos Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jodie Mae Tatro, 37, of Carlos, was...
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people injured when semi blows over onto car near Ashby

(Ashby, MN)--Three people were reportedly injured on Monday evening when strong winds pushed a semi into a Buick Enclave that was parked on the shoulder on westbound I-94 in Grant County. The incident took place in Pomme de Terre Township west of Ashby. The driver of the Buick Enclave, Summer...
ASHBY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body positively identified as that of missing Baxter woman

(Baxter, MN) -- The body of a missing Baxter woman has now been positively identified as Jessie Eue. Her body was found in a pond on an old golf course near her home on Thursday evening after near 90 people helped in the search. Authorities were able to make a...

