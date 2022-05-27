Grand Arbor Community Open House

(Alexandria, MN)--Some events on Memorial Day had to be cancelled across the state due to rainy and stormy conditions on Monday. In Alexandria, however, organizers were able to have their annual Memorial Day parade and program. The parade traveled south on Broadway to Veterans Memorial Park. A variety of entries were in the parade including not only veterans and veterans organizations, but also Alexandria police, Alexandria Fire Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. In addition, the Alexandria Area High School marching band, the Shriners and a large delegation of patriotic motorcyclists were a part of the festivities.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO