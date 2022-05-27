ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tpXQ_0fsoaNTN00

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it had received 650 reports of probable cases of acute hepatitis in children, but added that the causes remain unknown and are under investigation.

As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study.

Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least nine deaths.

U.S. health officials said last week that infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children.

Hepatitis linked to this type of adenovirus has almost exclusively been associated with immunocompromised children.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said it was investigating whether COVID-19 infections might be playing a role, as well as other pathogens, medications and risk factors.

Comments / 2

Related
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc#The Who
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy