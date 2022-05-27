ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat harvest in Ukraine-controlled area seen at 20.1 mln T in 2022

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The winter wheat harvest in the Ukraine-controlled area is expected to reach 20.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from about 32.2 million tonnes for the overall wheat crop in 2021, Ukrainian state weather forecasters said on Monday. Winter wheat is about 95% of the total...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy steady-up 5 cents, corn down 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents * Wheat sinking after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow shipments of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 29 cents at $11.28-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last off 26-3/4 cents at $12.08-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last down 22 cents at $12.82-3/4. CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat weighs on the corn market, with traders focused on the U.S. Agriculture Department's crop progress and conditions report that will be released after the close. * The market was expecting that good conditions around much of the U.S. Midwest last week allowed growers to seed enough corn to bring planting closer to the typical schedule after weeks of delays earlier this spring. * CBOT July corn last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Soybean futures rose to their highest since Feb. 24 overnight, supported by strength in crude oil futures and ongoing concerns about planting progress in the northern U.S. Plains. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures ended overnight trading off its peak after hitting resistance near the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 3/4 cent at $17.33 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday fell, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports. Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.77% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil buyers turn to cheaper Paraguayan corn even as record crop looms

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpackers and livestock producers are boosting purchases of Paraguayan corn this season, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, a move driven by high domestic prices and expectations of large corn exports from Brazil. Paraguay will harvest a bumper crop in June and is...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit taking, broader pressure

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by profit-taking after setting new contract highs, while pressure across the grains complex added weight, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 49 cents lower at $16.83-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $17.49-1/4. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell 2.83%, its biggest daily decline since February 25. * CBOT July soymeal lost $17.50 to $414.80 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.65 cents to 77.92 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters readied 378,262 tonnes of soybeans for export the week ended May 26, down 34.90% from the week prior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, near the low end of analyst expectations of 300,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * The USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 67% of their intended soybean acres as of Sunday, according to the average analyst estimate. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while soybeans saw profit-taking after earlier life-of-contract highs. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Livestock#Futures Markets#Livestock Hog#Reuters#Cme Group
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat falls as Russia considers expanded Black Sea shipments

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sank on Tuesday, pressured by the possibility that Russia could allow Ukrainian wheat to be shipped through Black Sea ports, as well as Russian fertilizer. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract dropped 70 cents to $10.87-1/2 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 6.00%, its biggest daily decline since March 16. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 69-3/4 cents to $11.65-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures dropped 57-1/4 cents to $12.47-1/2 a bushel. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to facilitate the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, offering additional Russian fertilizer and grain if sanctions are lifted. * The U.S. wheat crop has been hit by an overly wet spring that has prevented farmers from seeding spring crops, while a dry winter has damaged winter wheat crops nearing harvest. * U.S. exporters readied 343,927 tonnes of wheat for export the week ended May 26, up 19.88% from the week prior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, in line with analyst expectations of 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * The USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 67% of their intended spring wheat acres as of Sunday, according to the average analyst estimate. * Winter wheat is expected to be rated 29% good-to-excellent, up one percentage point from the week prior. Winter wheat good-to-excellent ratings for Week 21 have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s - in 2006, 1996 and 1989. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union for the 2021/2022 season ending June 30 have reached 24.63 million tonnes as of May 29, against 24.72 million the same week last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's May grain exports drop to 1.06 mln T

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell to 1.063 million tonnes for May 1-30, down from 2.8 million tonnes in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the volume included 1.007 million tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and some other grains. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

86% of corn planted with 66% of soybeans in the ground, USDA says

The USDA released its ninth Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 86%, compared with 87% for...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Air support called in for South Dakota wheat

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
GREGORY, SD
Agriculture Online

India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703 RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765 RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771 Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827 Gold 597 592 Silver 721 687 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine to issue 2022 grain crop forecast in early June

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it would issue its first grain harvest forecast for 2022 in the first days of June. The country has almost completed the 2022 spring grain sowing but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the ministry said last week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt bans third party trading in local wheat until end of August

May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt banned trading of wheat by third parties until the end of August, the cabinet said on Tuesday, preventing any sales other than to the government. The government aims to buy the whole harvest from local farmers, as it targets 6 million tonnes of domestic wheat this year after the Ukraine war cut it off from much of the Black Sea wheat it relied on.
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, May 30, 2022

Grain trading on the Chicago Board of Trade is Close in observance of Memorial Day. The overnight session will resume at 7 p.m. central time. Money managers reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn while raising their bullish bets on beans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable amid weak demand

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were steady last week amid weak demand from importers, analysts said on Monday, adding that many exporters had already depleted their share of Russia's state grain export quota, which lasts until June 30. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy