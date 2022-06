ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Three more people have been charged in connection to the killing of an employee at an O'Fallon, Illinois, restaurant last month, authorities said. Four people now have been charged in the May 22 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Ivan J. Marshall in the parking lot behind Bella Milano, at 455 Regency Park in O'Fallon, police said. Marshall worked at the restaurant, and police said Tuesday that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

O'FALLON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO