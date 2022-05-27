LeFlore County Historical Society to Present Smithsonian Poster Exhibition Exploring Essential Role of Pollinators in the Natural world
Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers....okwnews.com
