Poteau, OK

LeFlore County Historical Society to Present Smithsonian Poster Exhibition Exploring Essential Role of Pollinators in the Natural world

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 4 days ago

Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers....

