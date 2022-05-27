LeFlore County Historical Society to Present Smithsonian Poster Exhibition Exploring Essential Role of Pollinators in the Natural world

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a mental crisis call at Olive Garden Saturday, May 28 at 2:23 p.m. According to police, an individual in distress entered Olive Garden expressing his fears of being followed and saying someone was coming in to "shoot up the place." This caused the people at the restaurant to flee in fear. Police were able to determine there was no threat and took the individual to the Crisis Stabilization Unit.

