ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Meet DaKidRiz, Ohio’s Next Hip Hop Sensation

By Eros Entertainment
24hip-hop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaKidRiz is an artist who comes from the Canton, Ohio area. He first appeared on the rap scene in 2014 with his first song release titled “Ohio ” that he...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 10

Related
WBUR

Searching for a miracle in Cleveland: The story of Winston Willis

On his way to Hollywood, a young Black man named Winston Willis stopped in Cleveland in 1959 to shoot a little pool and walked away $35,000 richer. For a time, Willis was a multi-millionaire, the largest employer of Black people in the Midwest and a bold business mogul with a big reputation.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio couple from Rwanda and Congo opens luxury wellness center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Antoinette Bizimana invests in the future of her clients and her family through her business. Services include compression therapy, IV hydration therapy, booster shots and more. Antoinette Bizimana said she started the business because she has a passion for health and well-being. “They just get [sic] a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
WFMJ.com

Boxing: Golden Gloves returns to Youngstown

The first night of the Cleveland Golden Gloves will be staged in Youngstown. Its the first time in 35 years the area is hosting an advanced tournament. The show is Saturday, June 4th at the Saxon Club and 14 bouts are scheduled, including three local fighters. The first bell rings...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Stage AE hosting 'Masters of the Mic' featuring legends of hip-hop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several hip-hop legends will be performing in Pittsburgh today. The Citizen Science Lab will host the "Masters of the Mic" fundraiser at Stage AE. Artists performing include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim among others. The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit that offers education STEM programs to underserved youth. "This fundraiser will help support quality, hands-on STEM programs designed to directly impact communities of color," said Dr. Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "Not only will the event celebrate science, but it will celebrate the roots of Hip-Hop along with some of the genre's pioneers."To become a sponsor or buy tickets, you can check out more on the Citizen Science Lab at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
northeastohioparent.com

Watch as Kayembe Explores Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Outdoor Gorilla Habitat

Spring has finally sprung at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Now that the warmer temperatures are here, it’s time for Kayembe to explore his outdoor habitat. Learn the special “baby-proofing” measures the caregivers at the zoo took to ensure the enclosure is as safe as possible for the young gorilla, in addition to when you can expect to see Kayembe outdoors during a zoo visit.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Jabo Crazyyogi
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek MetroParks summer concerts to begin June 8

Live music will be back at Mill Creek MetroParks beginning June 8 for it's summer concert series Live! at the Morley. Each concert is free and will feature a local or regional band. The family-friendly concerts will be held at the Judge Morley Performing Arts Pavilion which is located inside...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thisiscleveland.com

CLE Summer Fests: June 2022

School’s out, the days are longer and the temperature is rising. The conditions are perfect for some summer fun. The best way to experience Cleveland is with its people, and they’ll be out in full force at all the amazing festivals happening in June. Experience their creativity through art, music and more while hitting the streets for parades and fairs that celebrate the many cultures, lifestyles and neighborhoods that make The Land such a special place.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested, fentanyl seized by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police searched a house near West 114th Street and Arden Avenue on May 26, according to a Facebook post from the department. Police seized “large quantities” of heroin,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the possible accidental shooting of a woman on the city’s East side. It happened in the 3700 block of E. 151 Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy