Meet DaKidRiz, Ohio’s Next Hip Hop Sensation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO