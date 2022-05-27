ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Browns Signing David Njoku to Long-Term Deal as AFC North Gets More Challenging

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns are signing tight end David Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The AFC North is already one of the best divisions in the NFL. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper this offseason. Now they found a way to keep their best tight end for the foreseeable future.

Njoku had 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season. The Browns are expecting him to take a big step forward in 2022.

The Bengals are hoping to win back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in franchise history.

The Browns, Ravens and Steelers have all upgraded their rosters this offseason, which is going to make repeating that much more challenging.

Cleveland took Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

AllBengals

AllBengals

