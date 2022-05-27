ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at NRA meetings in Texas

WRAL
 4 days ago

www.wral.com

Robert Cohen
4d ago

I'm reminded why this is going to keep happening. Your prayers are just words, and you said words are worthless. The families need comfort, yes, but they need action more. Do something instead of shedding fake tears. If it truly was your grandkids, you would be doing something other than giving hot air speeches.

NCSusie
4d ago

What an embarrassment for the state of NC. You would think he would know better…..put something on the table that will help fix the Gun/Killing issue. NOW, not in two weeks or months, now and make it count! Something other than running your mouth.

Vickie Hunt Moore
3d ago

Boy, do I ever love my Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson!!!!! You have my vote in 2024 for Governor of the state of North Carolina!!!!!!!

