The Cedar Rock Scientific and Natural Area in Redwood County will be the site of a DNR BioBlitz event this coming June 18, and you’re invited to help out. Biologists and naturalists will be documenting species diversity at Cedar Rock during a “BioBlitz”, an event for the public to learn from and assist scientists inventory the living organisms inhabiting Cedar Rock SNA in a one-day field study. While the event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., surveys may occur throughout the day, and visitors are free to come and go as they wish. The BioBlitz will occur rain or shine.

REDWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO