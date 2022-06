Hot spots continue to keep firefighters busy at the site of a massive fire at Grand Bear Resort in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain says while the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, it's not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time. It's believed the fire started on the porch of one of the cabins and then spread to six other cabins, completely destroying them. Seven vehicles parked outside the gutted buildings were also destroyed in the blaze.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO