394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Cover picture for the articleStunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury...

Teen Falls Off PWC, Then It Crashes Into Another PWC, Injuring Two

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured in a boat collision on Friday at the 2.9MM in Jobson Hollow Cove. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old boy from Jefferson City was driving a 2006 SeaDoo when he and an occupant both fell off of the PWC. According to the report, the vessel then crashed into a 2012 SeaDoo driven by a 16-year-old female from Kirkwood, Mo.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Springfield family loses home to devastating fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family lost their home in a raging fire Sunday night. The flames broke out in the 1400 block of Jamestown Road Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded. Firefighters say two minors suffered injuries in the fire. Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

One-of-a-kind Secluded Compound in the heart of Lake Ozark. Perfect opportunity for developers/builders in a prime location . This Parcel Package has 2 homes, residential lots, 11.8 acres with 400 ft of commercial frontage right off Bagnell Dam Blvd. Within the gates of the compound consists of a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & additional Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200sqft open floor plan with effortless entertaining indoor& outdoor living, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with astonishing lake views. These breath-taking lake views are captured from 4/5 of the master bedrooms. Smart-home features include security camera, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest houses’ 1,609sqft features 2bed/2bath. If you are looking for a truly remarkable Lake Estate, look no further.
LAKE OZARK, MO
A Missouri motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle accident

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – One motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash near the area of Highway 60 and Central Ave in Marionville, Mo. Police say James Weber, 47, of Marionville left the roadway on his 2002 Suzuki before going airborne, striking an embankment. The police report indicates Weber was...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
Shots Fired From Vehicle On Lake Ozark Strip, Two Men Arrested

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Two people were arrested after one allegedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle near Alley Cats, on the Bagnell Dam Strip, on Memorial Day. On Monday, May 30 at around 11 p.m., authorities say they were called to the scene of Alley Cats in response to shots being fired. Police say they discovered that two men, Shane Foss and David Davis, had been asked to leave Alley Cats, but as they left in a vehicle, Davis allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the air. Police say there were no injuries and no property damage from the gunshots.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Body found at Southwest Springfield apartment complex Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police are investigating the discovery today of a man’s body in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments in the 3000 block of West Kingsley St. Police spokeswoman Cris Swaters said the body was found in the body of water just south of the apartment complex early Monday. OzarksFirst will post more information […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sandra L. (Ransbury) Cramer (September 13, 1952 - May 22, 2022)

Sandra L. Cramer of Rocky Mount, Missouri and Anaheim, California passed away suddenly on May 22, 2022. She attended Savanna High School, class of 1970 in Anaheim, CA. She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She was unselfish to a fault, often neglecting the needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her many friends and family.
ANAHEIM, CA
Woman Injured In Crash On Highway 5

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A California, Mo. woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Vanessa Strafford, 24, was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 and was slowing to a stop to make a right turn. A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 20-year-old Alexandria Larson, was driving behind and struck the rear of the Ram 1500.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
Versailles Man Seriously Injured When Car Hits Highway Sign, Two Trees And Overturns

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Route W. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jacob Kessner, 34, was driving a 2009 Chrysler 300 when the vehicle traveled off the right edge of the highway. The Chrysler then reportedly overcorrected, crossed the center lane and off the left side of the highway, struck a highway sign, two trees and overturned, ejecting Kessner.
VERSAILLES, MO
The Encore - Live Music by Landslide

Sunday, May 29, 2022, 8 - 11 p.m. WHERE: The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar, 3080 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy live music by Fleetwood Mac cover band, Landslide, tonight at The Encore. The Encore provides the finest dining and entertainment experience in a casual atmosphere...
LAKE OZARK, MO

