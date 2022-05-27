394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Two people were arrested after one allegedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle near Alley Cats, on the Bagnell Dam Strip, on Memorial Day. On Monday, May 30 at around 11 p.m., authorities say they were called to the scene of Alley Cats in response to shots being fired. Police say they discovered that two men, Shane Foss and David Davis, had been asked to leave Alley Cats, but as they left in a vehicle, Davis allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the air. Police say there were no injuries and no property damage from the gunshots.

