394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

One-of-a-kind Secluded Compound in the heart of Lake Ozark. Perfect opportunity for developers/builders in a prime location . This Parcel Package has 2 homes, residential lots, 11.8 acres with 400 ft of commercial frontage right off Bagnell Dam Blvd. Within the gates of the compound consists of a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & additional Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200sqft open floor plan with effortless entertaining indoor& outdoor living, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with astonishing lake views. These breath-taking lake views are captured from 4/5 of the master bedrooms. Smart-home features include security camera, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest houses’ 1,609sqft features 2bed/2bath. If you are looking for a truly remarkable Lake Estate, look no further.
