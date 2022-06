Douglas County leaders are set to consider extending an industrial development incentive program for another three years. The Douglas County Commission at its Wednesday meeting will consider authorizing an extension for the Catalyst Incentive Program, which would last until April 1, 2025. The program was first adopted by the City of Lawrence in April of 2017 and has since provided a special assistance package offering expedited approval for new projects meeting certain criteria, first at Lawrence Venture Park and East Hills Business Park and later all industrial zoned properties within city limits with a 25,000-square-foot new building requirement.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO