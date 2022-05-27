ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

538 Clearwater Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the total package? Look no further! This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath lakefront condo, features LVP flooring, gas fireplace, and a wonderful covered deck with tiled floor. Included is a...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Busy holiday weekend for businesses at Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) To celebrate the holiday weekend and to officially kick off the summer season many people traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks. The lake was one of the few areas that had the least COVID-19 restrictions last year which had sales booming. But, two businesses at the lake had different experiences this year compared to last year when it comes to business.
COLUMBIA, MO
ozarksfn.com

Grow Smart, LLC

Locations: Viola, Mountain View and Pineville, Ark., Missouri locations: Hartville and Willow Springs. History: The Grow Smart location in Viola, Ark., began about five years. The Pineville location was the first in Arkansas, followed by Viola and Mountain View. Products and Services: Viola manager Joe Stender said the Pineville location...
VIOLA, AR
lakeexpo.com

Teen Falls Off PWC, Then It Crashes Into Another PWC, Injuring Two

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured in a boat collision on Friday at the 2.9MM in Jobson Hollow Cove. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old boy from Jefferson City was driving a 2006 SeaDoo when he and an occupant both fell off of the PWC. According to the report, the vessel then crashed into a 2012 SeaDoo driven by a 16-year-old female from Kirkwood, Mo.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

One-of-a-kind Secluded Compound in the heart of Lake Ozark. Perfect opportunity for developers/builders in a prime location . This Parcel Package has 2 homes, residential lots, 11.8 acres with 400 ft of commercial frontage right off Bagnell Dam Blvd. Within the gates of the compound consists of a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & additional Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200sqft open floor plan with effortless entertaining indoor& outdoor living, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with astonishing lake views. These breath-taking lake views are captured from 4/5 of the master bedrooms. Smart-home features include security camera, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest houses’ 1,609sqft features 2bed/2bath. If you are looking for a truly remarkable Lake Estate, look no further.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Camdenton, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Niangua, MO
State
Missouri State
Camdenton, MO
Business
City
Camdenton, MO
KYTV

Springfield family loses home to devastating fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family lost their home in a raging fire Sunday night. The flames broke out in the 1400 block of Jamestown Road Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded. Firefighters say two minors suffered injuries in the fire. Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Large police presence at Kum and Go on West Bypass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31. Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Lvp Flooring#Pwc
lakeexpo.com

Shots Fired From Vehicle On Lake Ozark Strip, Two Men Arrested

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Two people were arrested after one allegedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle near Alley Cats, on the Bagnell Dam Strip, on Memorial Day. On Monday, May 30 at around 11 p.m., authorities say they were called to the scene of Alley Cats in response to shots being fired. Police say they discovered that two men, Shane Foss and David Davis, had been asked to leave Alley Cats, but as they left in a vehicle, Davis allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the air. Police say there were no injuries and no property damage from the gunshots.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lakeexpo.com

Sandra L. (Ransbury) Cramer (September 13, 1952 - May 22, 2022)

Sandra L. Cramer of Rocky Mount, Missouri and Anaheim, California passed away suddenly on May 22, 2022. She attended Savanna High School, class of 1970 in Anaheim, CA. She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She was unselfish to a fault, often neglecting the needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her many friends and family.
ANAHEIM, CA
KOLR10 News

Body found at Southwest Springfield apartment complex Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police are investigating the discovery today of a man’s body in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments in the 3000 block of West Kingsley St. Police spokeswoman Cris Swaters said the body was found in the body of water just south of the apartment complex early Monday. OzarksFirst will post more information […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Injured In Crash On Highway 5

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A California, Mo. woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Vanessa Strafford, 24, was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 and was slowing to a stop to make a right turn. A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 20-year-old Alexandria Larson, was driving behind and struck the rear of the Ram 1500.
CALIFORNIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield fire: Overnight house fire deemed total loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District responded to a house fire located in the 1400 block of Jameston Road. Fire crews received the call around 8:30 p.m. last night and were on the scene until 2 a.m. According to officials the house suffered substantial damage and is a total loss. One child was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy