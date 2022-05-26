ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Fatality in the 11700 Block of N IH 35 Northbound Service Road

Austin, Texas
 6 days ago

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a single vehicular crash in the 11700 block N IH 35 northbound service road. According to a witness, the driver of the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed. The driver left the roadway and crashed into an electric pole. The driver, identified as Erika Martinez, was seriously injured and taken to Dell Seton Hospital by Austin Travis County EMS. She was pronounced deceased on May 19, 2022. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 42nd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 43 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 42 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

