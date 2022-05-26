Traffic Fatality in the 9400 Block of N Lamar Blvd

Case: 22-1380148

Time: 3:10 a.m.

Date: May 18, 2022

Location: 9400 block of N Lamar Boulevard

Deceased: Bobby Owen, White male, 10/10/1974

On May 18th, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 9400 block of N Lamar Blvd involving an accident with a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers located the pedestrian who died at the scene. Officers located the driver of the vehicle near the scene and arrested her for Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 41st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 42 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 42 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.