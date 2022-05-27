ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DPS: Texas shooter discussed school shootings, guns on social media

By Grace Reader
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a Texas mass shooting that resulted in 19 students and two teachers dead talked about school shootings and guns via social media apps, the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Director Steven McCraw said during a news conference Friday,

“I want to correct something that was said early on in the investigation,” McCraw started, referring to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statements earlier this week that the shooter posted on Facebook prior to shooting and injuring his grandmother, and then again prior to entering the school. “That did not happen, it was actually on a message.”

DPS: Police waited more than 40 min. during shooter response

McCraw walked through the suspect’s “digital footprint” for the first time Friday. He gave the following timeline:

  • Sept. 2021: The suspect asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she refused.
  • Feb. 2022: In a group of four people on Instagram messenger, “it was discussed that Ramos being a school shooter.”
  • March 2022: In a group of four people on Instagram messenger, “he discussed him buying a gun.”
  • March 2022: McCraw says in another four-person chat, someone messaged, “word on the street is you are buying a gun.” McCraw says the suspect responded: “Just bought something.”
  • March 2022: Suspect posted on Instagram saying, “10 more days.” Someone commented and said, “Are you going to shoot up a school or something?” The suspect replied, “No, and stop asking dumb questions and you’ll see.”
New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays skip social media game coverage to post about gun violence

It is unclear at this point if the DPS director misspoke and listed March as the dates in which the suspect posted instead of May, which would better line up with the events of the shooting.

McCraw also said they are looking into the possibility the suspect was talking about violence in video game chat rooms.

“We’re looking at other people, absolutely, anybody who has been in contact, we’re looking at anything,” McCraw said. “People that may have known something … and may have been involved in some chatroom gaming along with him so there’s nobody that we’re not going to talk to and look at.”

The state of Texas does not currently have a red flag law , which generally allows law enforcement or family to petition a judge to remove someone’s guns for a period of time if that person is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“We need everyone, when we have a threat to life like that to take it seriously and report it,” McCraw said.

KRQE News 13

Lawmakers assess damaged areas of Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers toured areas damaged and destroyed by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Friday, including the Gallinas Watershed which many people in the area rely on. Members of the Legislative Finance Committee Subcommittee on Emergency Response toured the area to figure out what needs to be done to protect the Gallinas Watershed before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
KRQE News 13

Avoiding food-borne illness during summer barbecues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day traditionally involves barbecues and picnics for many New Mexicans. Taking precautions is important when it comes to safe food preparation, avoiding food-borne illnesses like salmonella and E. coli. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that each year 48 million Americans get sick from food-borne diseases. The U.S. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
