“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO