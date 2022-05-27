ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Advocates push for University Hospital funding

By JONATHAN CUSTODIO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Advocates are pushing for New Jersey’s only public hospital to receive some healthcare of its own. As the state continues to recover from the overwhelming Covid-19 pandemic and is flush with cash due to higher than expected tax revenues — and billions in federal Covid dollars — Newark’s University Hospital may...

POLITICO

New DEP rules look to protect marginalized communities

Job creation may no longer be a strong enough pitch for companies looking to build polluting facilities in marginalized communities. A long-anticipated 153-page draft of new rules proposed today by the Department of Environmental Protection are the result of New Jersey’s Environmental Justice Law signed in 2020 to protect low-income communities and communities of color from polluting facilities.
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

Malinowski leans hard into abortion rights

There’s been a lot of talk about whether the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade is a political lifeline for Democrats facing a very difficult midterm environment. The general feeling I get talking to political people is that, no, those who vote with abortion as one...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POLITICO

Albany to end 2022 session with abortion package

Presented by the New York State Conference of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans. Good morning and welcome to this week’s New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week.
ALBANY, NY
POLITICO

What’s left to do in the legislative session: A checklist.

The state legislative session is scheduled to end Thursday. And for those who have been around the Capitol long enough, including this writer, we all know that end dates in Albany are fungible. That being said, lawmakers opened today with a flurry of activity signaling that, by all indications, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The June primaries already ballooning with big money

NEXT ONES UP — Happy almost-June, dear readers. After an action-packed May, we’re already looking forward to where some of the biggest primary fights of June will be. Follow the money with us:. A pair of open Southern California seats are filling up with spending along increasingly common...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Harlem rezoning slated for Council vote

Welcome to the weekly edition of the New York Real Estate newsletter. We'll take a look at what's coming up this week and look back at what you might have missed last week. The developer behind a controversial rezoning proposal in Harlem has promised more affordable housing in the project in advance of a City Council committee vote on Tuesday — but local Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan is still fighting the project, leaving its fate uncertain as it nears the end of the formal land use review process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Pre-K expansion is on the clock this budget season

UNIVERSAL PRE-K: A bid to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-old Californians has enjoyed a nearly frictionless path through the statehouse. But as a season of intraparty budget haggling falls over Sacramento, it’s likely to get rockier. State Sen. Connie Leyva, who brought Senate Bill 976, wants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Robin Kelly’s in for another tug-of-war

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. I hope you had a relaxing weekend as we gear up for the June 28 primary. Early voting starts today in Chicago and has already begun in other parts of the state. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: Congresswoman Robin Kelly is announcing today that she’s running for...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Rivas makes his move

THE BUZZ: And here you thought the House of Origin deadline was going to be Friday’s big news. Instead we got Robert Rivas announcing he’d secured the votes to become Assembly speaker — and a maelstrom of intrigue ensued. With current Speaker Anthony Rendon termed out at the end of 2024, his inevitable replacement has been the subject of months of rumors and positioning. That process led to Rivas cobbling together commitments from a majority of the caucus in the wee hours after Thursday night’s session and then submitting his numbers to Rendon. But his ascension isn’t official until the Assembly holds a formal vote, and Rendon has not said anything public about an agreed-upon transition. Sources said Rendon allies are pushing for a vote to not happen the next legislative cycle, including by reaching out to Republicans and urging them to hold the line.
CALIFORNIA STATE

