Advocates push for University Hospital funding

THE BUZZ: And here you thought the House of Origin deadline was going to be Friday’s big news. Instead we got Robert Rivas announcing he’d secured the votes to become Assembly speaker — and a maelstrom of intrigue ensued. With current Speaker Anthony Rendon termed out at the end of 2024, his inevitable replacement has been the subject of months of rumors and positioning. That process led to Rivas cobbling together commitments from a majority of the caucus in the wee hours after Thursday night’s session and then submitting his numbers to Rendon. But his ascension isn’t official until the Assembly holds a formal vote, and Rendon has not said anything public about an agreed-upon transition. Sources said Rendon allies are pushing for a vote to not happen the next legislative cycle, including by reaching out to Republicans and urging them to hold the line.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO