We’ve been getting a lot of questions about a potential Topgolf development. Topgolf may be coming to Timnath, but nothing has been formally submitted to the Town. Town staff has had discussions with the landowners and Topgolf about the potential of a project, but Topgolf and/or the developer would be best to answer any further questions. It should be noted that the Town has no direct authority over to whom the landowner (in this case, Ladera) sells its property.

12 HOURS AGO