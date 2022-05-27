ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Christian Fun Fest rocked the stadium

By Jorjann Blake
vieravoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Fun Fest held May 14 was a joyous fun-filled day of sharing and praise music. Anjanette Wicks, program founder and director of Bless Indeed, planned the family-friendly music festival. The event supported Success Indeed,...

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
vieravoice.com

Viera resident brings country music to Space Coast Stadium

Mike McCarty loves Florida. In fact, he loves Florida and Brevard County so much he decided to make the Viera area his home for the past 17 years. Originally from Chicago, McCarty is the concert coordinator for MTI Concerts, a division of MTI which is a technology company with offices across the country.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Titusville thrift shop finds proper threads for veteran burials

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One Central Florida Navy veteran is on a mission to make sure service members are buried with dignity. Jerry Vaughn runs a Titusville thrift shop geared toward serving veterans and their families. But he does more than that by helping vets when and however he can.
TITUSVILLE, FL
vieravoice.com

Viera High School dedicates media center to Dr. David J. Mumford

Viera High School English teacher David Mumford impacted more young lives than he ever really knew. The legacy he created over 14 years at the school, and over the course of a 40-year teaching career, will forever be carried on by his students, by his three children … and by the school’s media center, which now bears his name.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Washington State
vieravoice.com

Liberty Bell Museum pays tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day

Patriotism and reverence for those servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country were on full display May 30 as Honor America Inc. rededicated the Liberty Bell Museum in Melbourne as part of Memorial Day ceremonies. More than 100 came to the event — many dressed in...
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Miss Viera shares hope UPDATE

When Miss Viera USA Briona Jones took the stage last month during the Miss Florida USA pageant in Coral Springs, she spoke passionately about her mission to end the stigma placed on those living with mental illness. It’s a topic Jones knows all too well, because the 25-year-old Eastern Florida...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Music#Music Performance#Music Festival#Christian Fun Fest#Bless Indeed#Llc#Success
vieravoice.com

Viera High School getting new classroom building

Construction is set to begin in January 2023 for a new stand-alone building addition to Viera High School. The approximately 20,000-square-foot building will be located in the area presently occupied by several portable classrooms. David Lindemann, the director of planning and project management for Brevard Public Schools, said the total...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
click orlando

News 6 meteorologists to host hurricane special. Here’s how to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 weather team on Wednesday will hold a hurricane special to help prepare Central Florida residents for hurricane season. The special will air on News 6 and stream live on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+ from 7-8 p.m. on June 1, the official start of hurricane season, which runs until Dec. 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Orlando Date Night Guide

Korean BBQ Restaurants in Orlando For a Tasty Date

Orlando is no stranger to the Korean BBQ restaurant craze. Korean BBQ is an interactive dining experience that involves cooking marinated meats on a grill built into the table right in front of you. This to-die-for cuisine is known for... The post Korean BBQ Restaurants in Orlando For a Tasty Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘We really struggle:’ Award-winning Lake County restaurant closing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

Is it really necessary to splash “Villager” as a headline so much that the communities around us think everyone that lives here are either drunks or entitled old people? I don’t often see Wildwood or other cities surrounding The Villages as the headline. It’s fine if you’d...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
TheDailyBeast

FBI Is Investigating 25 Basquiat Paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

The FBI’s Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, according to a federal subpoena and sources who spoke to The New York Times. The paintings’ owners and museum’s director and chief executive, Aaron De Groft, insist they are genuine. They cite statements from art experts commissioned by the three owners, all of whom have criminal records. De Groft and the owners allege that Basquiat painted the works on slabs of cardboard and sold them to a late screenwriter, who put them in a storage unit. When the unit’s contents were seized in 2012, the current owners bought the canvases and claim to have celebrated over lunch, at which the original owner gave them a typed poem commemorating the initial purchase from Basquiat. An investigation by The New York Times, however, questioned the works, as a designer who previously worked for FedEx said the typeface on one canvas was not designed until 1994, six years after Basquiat’s death. Skeptics argue that the paintings’ backstory is unlikely, as friends of the original owner say he never typed and displayed no interest in contemporary art. If authentic, the paintings are worth about $100 million, according to Putnam Fine Art and Antique Appraisals. While the precise target of the FBI’s investigation is unclear, the sale of art known to be fraudulent is a federal crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy