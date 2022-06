GIBSON CITY — Bette L. Lain, 93, a longtime resident of Gibson City, died Sept. 25, 2021, in her home in Sylva, N.C. She was well-known in the Gibson City community. As executive director of Ford County Housing, she worked with HUD to provide housing for families in need. New duplexes for families and a building for the elderly on fixed incomes were constructed for the project. She was elected and served two terms as alderman on the Gibson City Council while serving on the board of Telecare and doing the bookkeeping.

