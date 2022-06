The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent warnings to four companies illegally selling CBD products intended for use in food-producing animals. The FDA has sent warnings to four companies, Haniel Concepts, Hope Botanicals, Plantacea, and Kingdom Harvest. The FDA warns these companies that the cannabinoids in the CBD products may not be safe for them or the food supply. The FDA also expressed concern that animal owners could postpone seeking professional treatment for animals “because they are relying on unproven claims associated with unapproved CBD products.”

