Illinois State

Democrat pitches $500 checks to offset high gas prices

By Raquel Martin
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic congressman from Illinois has pitched giving a $500 check to Americans to offset high gas prices.

“It’s fully paid for,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., said.

He said the money would come from taking away some of the record profits in the fossil fuel industry by repealing billions in tax subsidies.

“My goodness, let’s take some of that back and give it back to the American people because (oil companies are) not using it to drill, they’re using it to pay out dividends to their shareholders,” Casten said.

He said his plan would provide short-term relief and a long-term fix to help Americans transition away from oil dependency.

“Maybe we’ll get beyond that crazy man in Moscow, but then it’ll be a crazy man in Saudi Arabia or Venezuela,” he said. “The way we get off that roller coaster moving forward is to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel sector.”

Republicans are not on board.

“They’re trying to shut down oil and gas production,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said of Democrats.

He said if they want to bring down gas prices, they should be helping the oil industry. Republicans have called on the Biden administration to reverse the pause on new oil drilling on federal lands, something the administration will start doing in part next month.

“Oil and gas is in everything. It’s in the production of food, the production of housing,” Scott said. “(Democrats) want to take your money and go give more money out instead of solving the problem. We know what we have to do: become energy independent. Prices will come down.”

Comments / 95

Steve Carter
3d ago

they caused the problem then they throw taxpayer money at it to look like heroes we're being double taxed when Trump was in the heating bills were low with Biden gas has hit an all-time high electricity next don't you miss Trump now

Reply(10)
43
Amanda Landon
3d ago

This doesn't do anything. $500 is 2 weeks of fuel for me. Why not start working on lower gas prices. California has the some of the worst roads in the nation and yet we pay the highest price. For what? For the blood sucking politics to get more money in their pockets, while everyone else struggles with the choice between buying gas or buying food.

Reply(2)
27
Tom Foolery
3d ago

We are seeing record inflation and this guy wants to add more free money to the economy!!! Is he trying to push it to 10%? The reason gas prices are so high is totally Biden. He basically told the oil and gas industry that he wanted to put them out of business. So why wouldn't they want to make the money while they can. Then he added relations to them that no other country has, making it more expensive to make gas. Then, to top it all off, he went and called a Saudi Prince a murderer, which was only for show as no charges were ever going to be brought against him, causing the Saudis to laugh ever time Biden asks them to increase production.

Reply(1)
18
WRBL News 3

