PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2 - Coleman Junior High Awards and 8th Graduation, May 26, 2022

The 2022-2023 Coleman High School Cheerleaders are holding their summer Mini-Cheer Camp from June 14 - 16th. This is earlier than previous years. It will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week in June with a public performance being held on the 16th at 2:00pm. Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt. You may download the form attached to sign up the first day of camp. See the flyer for more information.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO