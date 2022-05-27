ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2 - Coleman Junior High Awards and 8th Graduation, May 26, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThis photo album contains part of the 8th grade...

colemantoday.com

Coleman County Cowgirls Prepare for Annual PRCA Rodeo

The Coleman County Cowgirls 2022 are preparing for our upcoming PRCA Rodeo June 9-11. They will perform during each nightly rodeo, present sponsor banners during the show and ride in the rodeo parade on Saturday, June 11, at 10:00am, among other appearances. From left to right: Laramie Hodges, Jessica Ohlemacher, Scarlett Pyburn, Kristin Alba, Alana Young, Kristen Mitchell, Haigen Hemphill, Payton Moore, Alice Wilke. They look forward to seeing you rodeo week!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

CHS Mini-Cheer Camp to be Held June 14-16

The 2022-2023 Coleman High School Cheerleaders are holding their summer Mini-Cheer Camp from June 14 - 16th. This is earlier than previous years. It will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week in June with a public performance being held on the 16th at 2:00pm. Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt. You may download the form attached to sign up the first day of camp. See the flyer for more information.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Patricia Gomez, age 58

Patricia Gomez, age 58, of Coleman, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Coleman Healthcare. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Randal Gene Leatherman Jr., 36

Randal Gene Leatherman Jr., 36, of Coleman, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

EDC Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY COLEMAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, A TYPE A EDC, AND COLEMAN COMMUNITY COALITION, A TYPE B EDC. In accordance with the Texas Local Gov’t Code Section 505.159, Public Hearings will be held by the Board of Directors of the Coleman Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), a Type A Economic Development Corporation, and the Coleman Community Coalition (CCC), a Type B Economic Development Corporation, during a meeting to be held on June 23, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Coleman City Hall, 200 W. Liveoak, Coleman, Texas, to consider and/or take action upon 2 projects:
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Police Report May 23-29

The Coleman Police Department has released the following Activity Report for May 23-29. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 42 calls for service. The following are some but not all of the calls. 1– Assault. 1– Criminal Mischief. 4– Crash. 3 – Theft.
COLEMAN, TX

