Nebraska farmer says crop residue has slowed crop emergence. A Southwest Nebraska farmer says crop residue has created several emergence issues for corn and soybeans. Don Batie grows corn and soybeans near Lexington. “We had some residue blow and burry some of our places. We either had some windrows with residue in our no till fields that we couldn’t get planted through very well or the wind blew the residue on top of the corn that’s emerging and suffocated it. Minor issues there.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO