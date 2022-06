Welcome to the fifth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) Mookie Betts is very, very back. He's been virtually unbeatable over the past two weeks, accruing an unbelievable 1.7 WAR over his last 14 games, according to FanGraphs. Prorated over a full season - certainly an impossible pace - that would make Betts approximately a 19.7-WAR player. He's hitting .389/.476/.889 with seven homers and mixing in a stolen base, pushing his season wRC+ to 173.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO