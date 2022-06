PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heat will build as strong winds drive warmer air into the region through Memorial Day. Memorial Day: Conditions will be warm and a bit humid to start off the holiday, with temperatures running in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s through the commute hours. Much of the day will be spent under partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly clear through the evening. Conditions will be gusty and hot, with daytime highs reaching the upper 80′s across the region. Be mindful if you plan on being outdoors, as strong winds will be possible. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be possible out of the south.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO