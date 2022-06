GRIFFIN, Ga. — Funerals are underway in Uvalde, Texas following last week's elementary school shooting. A piece of Georgia will be there. Crowds are gathering by the hundreds to pay their respects to the two teachers and 19 children who were murdered at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The caskets for the young children have each been customized and were shipped from Cherokee Child Casket Company in Griffin, Georgia.

