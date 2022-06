A Pulaski County man is arrested on assault charges following a traffic stop in Texas County. The incident occurred Sunday near Licking. A woman told officers she was driving just south of the city with Baltazar Ruiz, 31, of Waynesville when she stopped the vehicle and asked him to get out. The woman says that’s when Ruiz exited the vehicle and drew a gun, pointing it at her, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air, pulled the woman from the vehicle, and began punching her. She says he then put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.

9 HOURS AGO