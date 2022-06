JOHNSON CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blue Plum Festival is set to return this weekend. Festival Director Caroline Abercrombie said she’s excited and a little bit overwhelmed with the festival now less than a week away, but said she’s feeling “very accomplished at this point because we’ve overcome so much.” Abercrombie also said there is an almost entirely new team behind the festival, which has led to “all new creative ideas.”

1 DAY AGO