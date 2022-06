SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The top ranked team in the country got the best of Trine University in the first game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship series. The Thunder held a lead in the middle portion of the contest, but ultimately came up short of Christopher Newport University by the score of 6-3. The Captains entered the championship finals ranked first in the nation by the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top-25 poll and as the top seed in Salem. The Thunder on the other hand are 20th in the nation and sixth among the final eight teams.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO